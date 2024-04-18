57.9 F
Border Security

Biden Admits Over 400,000 Immigrants Into the US by Expanding ‘Lawful Pathways’

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Concept of difficulties that immigrants suffer trying to enter in Usa.
(iStock Photo)

The Biden administration has flown over 400,000 migrants into the United States since January 2023, according to a monthly update from Customs and Border Protection.

The administration’s Department of Homeland Security previously announced new processes to allow nationals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to request to come to the U.S. “in a safe and orderly way.”

Individuals are considered on a case-by-case basis and must have a supporter already in the country. They must also submit to a “clear robust security vetting” process and “warrant a favorable exercise of discretion,” according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ website.

Read the rest of the story at Blaze media, here.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
