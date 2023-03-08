46.1 F
Rio Grande Valley Sector Agents Arrest Five Gang Members; Some Identified Within Larger Migrant Groups

One subject was identified as a Mara Salvatrucha-13 (MS-13) gang member previously convicted for aggravated assault on a family member.

By Homeland Security Today
The Rio Grande border area in Texas on Sept. 23, 2013. (Donna Burton/CBP)

This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested five gang members with extensive criminal records and outstanding warrants.

On February 25, McAllen agents apprehended a group of 15 individuals in Abram; one being a Sureños gang member.

On February 26, McAllen agents apprehended a group of 11 migrants near La Joya. One subject was identified as a Mara Salvatrucha-13 (MS-13) gang member previously convicted for aggravated assault on a family member.

On March 1, Falfurrias agents apprehended four subjects near Encino.  One subject was an 18th Street gang member with charges for drug possession, intent to sell, possession of a weapon, and explosives materials alongside firearms offenses.

Later, Fort Brown agents encountered two gang members, one Valluco and one Sureño. Further investigation resulted in the successful extradition of one subject due to an active warrant for criminal negligent homicide by vehicle.

“Border Patrol Agents are vigilant in keeping these gang members out of our communities. These violent criminals continuously try to evade arrest by blending in with larger groups of migrants attempting to enter our country,” stated RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

Read more at CBP

