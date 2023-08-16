68.8 F
Roma CBP Agents Seize ‘Significant Amount’ of Cocaine Following Search of Commerical Bus

CBP seized the narcotics, which had a street value of more than $380,000.

By Homeland Security Today
Packages containing 49 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry. (CBP photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations officers at Roma International Bridge have seized a significant amount of cocaine aboard a commercial bus in a single enforcement action over the weekend. 

“Our top priority is to secure our borders and continue enforcing the law by interdicting narcotics,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry. “This seizure serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of CBP officers in safeguarding our borders and protecting our communities from the harmful effects of illegal narcotics.”

The seizure occurred on Saturday, August 12 at the Roma International Bridge, when CBP officers encountered a commercial bus arriving from Mexico. The bus was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 22 packages containing a total of 49.34 pounds of alleged cocaine within the bus. 

CBP seized the narcotics, which had a street value of more than $380,000. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure. 

