Two Large Groups of Migrants Enter Texas

Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents apprehend 273 migrants in two large groups in two separate events.

Saturday morning, RGC agents observed a large group of migrants, comprised of mostly family groups enter the United States near Roma, Texas. The group was consisted of 138 family members and seven single adults. The migrants are from the countries of Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Ecuador.

Monday morning, RGC agents working in La Grulla, Texas, encountered a large group of migrants after they illegally entered the United States. The group was made up of five single adults, 18 unaccompanied children, and 105 family members. The 128 migrants are from the countries of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

Fiscal year to date Rio Grande Valley Border Sector (RGV) agents have encountered nearly 70 large groups of migrants entering the United States.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.

