ATF Investigating Pair of Explosions in Weare, New Hampshire; One Person Injured

ATF is seeking the public’s assistance in gathering any existing video footage captured on April 26-27 within the Dustin Tavern Rd. or North Sugar Hill Rd. areas.

By Homeland Security Today
(ATF photo)

The Boston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is leading the investigation of two separate explosions that occurred in a wooded area of Weare, New Hampshire.

ATF

The initial explosion took place just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, near 362 Dustin Tavern Road. First responders reported no injuries. A subsequent explosion occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday, April 27, near 16 Sugar Hill Road where a passerby suffered minor injuries.

“ATF is working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to investigate the cause of these explosions and to eliminate any potential threat to the safety of our community,” said James Ferguson, ATF Special Agent in Charge of the Boston Field Division.

Members of the Weare Police Department, New Hampshire State Police and FBI are assisting in the ongoing effort. Both incidents, including details about the potential explosive devices, remain under investigation at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.

ATF is seeking the public’s assistance in gathering any existing video footage captured on April 26-27 within the Dustin Tavern Rd. or North Sugar Hill Rd. areas. Anyone with information or footage to share can contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477). Tips can also be sent to [email protected](link sends e-mail) or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com(link is external).

Read more at ATF

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

