Iran promised there would be “severe revenge” after Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike. If there is retaliation Soleimani’s long-term deputy, Esmail Qaani, will be the one leading it.

Following the assassination Gen Qaani became the new chief of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

The Quds Force is the overseas operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), set up in the wake of the Iranian revolution in 1979 to defend the country’s Islamic system.

