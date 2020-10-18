Feds Crack Down on ‘Very Unfortunate’ Utah Export: White Supremacist Gangs

Three white supremacist gangs, including one started in the Utah State Prison, have less street presence after federal and local police took down 21 purported members and associates for allegedly selling drugs and guns.

A 16-month, multi-agency investigation of Soldiers of Aryan Culture, Silent Aryan Nation and Noble Elect Thugs — a group authorities say is new to them — ended in 15 criminal indictments that were filed Friday in U.S. District Court.

“There are cynics who would say, ‘Oh, this is just a response to the political debate that’s going on this election season.’ No,” said U.S. Attorney John Huber.

Read more at Deseret News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)