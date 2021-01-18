Indonesian Terrorists Actively Recruiting, Training and Fundraising

As Indonesia grapples with the impact of COVID-19, terrorism cells in the country continue to spread radical messages, actively seeking new recruits and plotting their next attacks, a senior counterterrorism official said.

In an exclusive interview with Channel News Asia, the National Counter Terrorism Agency’s director for enforcement, Eddy Hartono said although there has been no major terrorist attack during the pandemic, terrorism cells in Indonesia “are not sitting back and relaxing.”

“They are actively recruiting, spreading their ideology, raising funds and conducting training,” the Brigadier General said, adding that the only thing that has slowed during the pandemic is the sending of militants to join the ranks of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Read the full story at Channel News Asia

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)