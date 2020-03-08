ISIS-Linked Couple Had Plans Of Suicide Attack In Delhi: Police Sources

A couple from Kashmir, accused of links with the ISIS unit from Afghanistan’s Khorasan province, has been detained by the police from south Delhi, police sources said. Sources said they were planning a suicide attack in Delhi and inciting young Muslim men to conduct terror strikes. The ISIS, the sources said, has a big role in engineering the protests against the contentious citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens.

A senior official associated with the operation said the couple had been in touch with senior ISIS members in Afghanistan to exploit the ongoing agitation against the amended citizenship law and incite Muslim youth to carry out terror strikes in the country.

