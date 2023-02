During a partnered U.S. and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) helicopter raid in northeastern Syria on the night of Feb. 16, an explosion on target resulted in four U.S. servicemembers and one working dog wounded.

The targeted ISIS senior leader, Hamza al-Homsi, was killed.

The U.S. servicemembers and working dog are receiving treatment in a U.S. medical facility in Iraq.

Read more at CENTCOM