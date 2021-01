A judge has modified the bond agreement Friday for Kyle Rittenhouse.

According to court documents, Rittenhouse, 18, can no longer possess nor consume alcoholic beverages. He also cannot knowingly have contact with any person or group known to “harm, threaten, harass or menace others on the basis of their race, beliefs on the subject of religion, color, national origin, or gender.”

He is also not allowed to possess any firearms.

Read more at WMTV

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)