Police Find Sexual Abuse Images on Phone of Convicted Right-Wing Extremist

A man currently in prison for committing right-wing-related terrorism offenses has been further sentenced for indecent and extreme image crimes, after officers discovered some of the most serious types of sexual abuse images on his phone.

On July 23, Jacek Tchorzewski, 19, a Polish national, who was staying in Buckinghamshire before he was jailed last year, was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment to run concurrent with his four-year sentence for terrorism offenses.

He is also subject to a deportation order, meaning after he has served his sentence he will be deported from the U.K.

Officers from the Eastern Region Specialist Operation Unit Counter Terrorism Policing (ERSOU CTP) stopped Tchorzewski at Luton Airport on February 20, 2019, before he could board a flight to Poland. Using powers under the Terrorism Act 2000, they searched him and seized his mobile phone.

Examination of his phone and other digital devices revealed Tchorzewski had collated a number of documents that were in breach of the Terrorism Act 2000 as well as indecent images.

The Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism launched two investigations into Tchorzewski, supported by ERSOU CTP.

The investigation into terrorist material identified Tchorzewski had amassed a plethora of guides on terrorism, bomb making and gun production. Tchorzewski had downloaded an array of right-wing material which praised Hitler, neo-Nazism and Satanism. The documents featured anti-Semitic sentiments and even called for genocide.

He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of counts of possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, at the Old Bailey court on June 21, 2019. He was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment on 20 September.

On 18 March, 2020 he was charged with three counts of possession of an indecent photograph of a child/pseudo-photograph of a child, and one count of possession of extreme pornographic image/images. Four of the images were classified Category A – the most serious type – and a further eight were classified Category B and C.

Tchorzewski pleaded guilty to these charges on June 8, 2020 and was sentenced on July 23 at Harrow Crown Court.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Tchorzewski had some of the most severe types of images on his phone. We and our counter terrorism police network colleagues treated these crimes with the focus and seriousness they deserved, ensuring Tchorzewski faced justice for these offenses as well as his terrorist activity.

“Right-wing cases increasingly account for the overall number of counter terrorism investigations nationally and we are seeing more people of extreme right-wing mindset referred to Prevent [part of the U.K.’s counterterrorism strategy]. I urge anyone with concerns that an individual may be involved in right-wing terrorist activity or child sexual abuse to report their concerns to police.”

