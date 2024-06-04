The United States media differentiate between ‘good terrorists’ and ‘bad terrorists’ depending on the country’s foreign policy towards terror groups, research led by a Non-Resident Indian has concluded.

The research titled “US Foreign Policy and Indexing Theory: A Study of US Press Coverage of the Taliban and ISIS” was published in the latest issue of the International Communication Research Journal.

“We perused hundreds of New York Times and Washington Post articles on ISIS and Taliban over a five-year period from 2014 to 2019,” said lead author Abhijit Mazumdar, an assistant professor of journalism at Park University in the US.

Read the rest of the story at Daily Excelsior.