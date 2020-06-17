(CBP photo)

World Trade Bridge Officers Seize Over $2.5 Million in Marijuana Within Commercial Shipment

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the World Trade Bridge seized marijuana with a street value of over $2.5 million that was found within a commercial trailer.

“The ever-growing volume of cargo traffic processed at the port has made it a target for drug trafficking organizations, who are boldly attempting to smuggle illegal contraband through commercial consignments,” said Port Director Gregory Alvarez, Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Monday, June 15, when CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a commercial shipment of mattresses arriving from Mexico.  The 2013 Freightliner tractor and shipment was referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 1,344 packages containing 12,738 pounds of alleged marijuana concealed within the commodity.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $2,547,635.

CBP seized the narcotics. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from CBP

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top
X
X