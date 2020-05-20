CBP Seizes 590 Pounds of Smuggled Bologna and Cold Cuts

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations Agriculture Specialists working at the El Paso area port of entry seized 49 rolls of Mexican bologna and an additional nine rolls of Mexican pork/poultry cold cuts in two different seizures last week. The meats are prohibited for personal importation because they are made from pork and poultry and have the potential for introducing foreign animal diseases to the U.S.

The first seizure was made May 13 at the Ysleta port of entry when the driver of a GMC Acadia arrived from Mexico. The driver initially did not declare any agricultural/food items during the primary inspection. The vehicle was referred to the secondary inspection area. A CBP agriculture specialist located 35 rolls of pork bologna (350 pounds) and nine rolls of pork/poultry cold cuts (99 pounds) in the back seat and cargo area of the SUV covered by blankets and other personal items. The prohibited agricultural products were seized by CBP and destroyed.

The second seizure was made May 14 at Bridge of the Americas when the driver of a Toyota Sienna arrived from Mexico. The driver did not declare any goods during the primary or secondary inspection. CBP officers searched the vehicle and located 14 rolls of bologna (141 pounds) mixed with clothes in the rear storage area of the vehicle. The prohibited agricultural products were seized by CBP and destroyed. The case remains under review.

“Travelers should declare all items they are transporting from abroad to avoid fines and penalties. A properly declared prohibited item can be abandoned at the port without consequence,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha.

