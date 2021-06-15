CBP Seizes Toys Containing Hazardous Chemicals

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission at the Houston Seaport have intercepted nearly 400 children’s toys containing hazardous chemicals and unsafe design posing a significant hazard to children.

The shipment of dangerous toys originated in China and was destined for a Houston business address before CBP officers seized it on June 7.

“This shipment illustrates that there is no consumer demographic exempt from purposefully manufactured harmful products,” said Houston CBP Port Director Roderick Hudson. “Import safety remains a CBP Priority Trade Issue which means we will take every opportunity to interrupt the flow of unsafe products poised to enter U.S. commerce.”

When the shipment arrived at the Houston Seaport, CBP officers and an investigator with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission examined it. During the examination, they identified toy dinosaurs, infant walkers, plush toys, and electronic learning boards. Samples of the items were sent to a CPSC laboratory for testing where every sampled item was found to contain hazardous chemicals and unsafe designs.

According to a CPSC report, there were 14 toy-related deaths for children 14 years old and younger and over 224,000 toy-related injuries for the same age group.

CBP officers turned the seized shipment, valued at approximately $2,200, over to the agency’s Fines Penalties and Forfeiture for disposition.

Read the announcement at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)