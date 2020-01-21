ICE Issues Subpoenas, Saying New York Prison Officials Won’t Cooperate with Immigration Enforcement

Alleging the New York Department of Corrections is failing to cooperate with their enforcement efforts, immigration officials have served four subpoenas demanding information on “multiple illegal aliens” arrested in New York City.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is seeking information on individuals who were previously in state custody, as well as one individual, Reeaz Khan, who is being held in the alleged murder of a 92-year-old woman.

Khan was arrested January 10 and charged with murder, sexual abuse and contact by forcible compulsion.

