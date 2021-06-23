USCIS Launches H-2B Employer Data Hub

USCIS has launched an H-2B Employer Data Hub to provide information to the public on employers or agents petitioning for H-2B workers. The data hub is part of our continued effort to increase transparency in employment-based visa programs, and allows the public to search for H-2B petitioners by cap fiscal year (back to FY 2015), employer (petitioner) name, city, state, ZIP code, worksite state, cap type, North American Industry Classification System code, and Standard Occupational Classification code. This information will help the public calculate approval and denial rates and review which employers are using the H-2B program. Data for individual fiscal years is available to download on the H-2B Employer Data Hub Files page.

To help the public use the data hub and understand the terminology in it, we have also created the Understanding Our H-2B Employer Data Hub page.

We will provide downloadable annual releases of the data, and we anticipate updating the H-2B Employer Data Hub quarterly. For example, we will provide data for the first quarter (October-December) of a fiscal year in April of that fiscal year. Because this data hub is being launched while the FY 2021 H-2B supplemental cap is in progress, supplemental cap petitioner information will not be immediately available. This information will be available in September 2021.

The H-2B program allows U.S. employers or U.S. agents (“H-2B petitioners”) who meet specific regulatory requirements to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary nonagricultural jobs. The employment must be of a temporary nature for a limited time, such as a one-time occurrence, seasonal, peak load need, or intermittent need. There is a statutory numerical limit, or “cap,” on how many foreign workers may receive an H-2B visa, or otherwise be granted H-2B status, during a fiscal year.

