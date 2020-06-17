USCIS Pushes Potential Furlough Date for 13,400 Employees Back to August

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is now eyeing August as a possible furlough date for several thousand of its employees — unless Congress steps in with emergency supplemental funding before then.

A “dramatic decrease in revenue” during the coronavirus pandemic had initially forced the agency to consider furloughs for a large portion of its workforce in July. But USCIS said Friday it would extend the possible furlough date later in the summer.

“We previously anticipated that the furlough would begin on July 20, but we have received additional revenue and have identified cost savings to extend the potential furlough date to Aug. 3 in the event Congress does not provide emergency funding,” a USCIS spokeswoman said Friday afternoon in an email to Federal News Network. “We continue to work with Congress to provide the necessary funding to avert this unfortunate consequence.”

