CIO Reporting, Working Capital Funds Remain Outliers in Agency IT Modernization Progress

For the first time in five years, no agency received a “F” or “D” grade for an overall grade on the Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) scorecard.

Just looking at the grades alone, the progress over the last five years is obvious.

In the 10th scorecard, the General Services Administration received the only “A” grade, while nine agencies—the departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Education, and Treasury and the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Science Foundation, the Small Business Administration, the Social Security Administration and the U.S. Agency for International Development—received Bs.

