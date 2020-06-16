CISA Focuses on Building Agency Trust in Data as Part of Upcoming CDM Dashboard

Many agencies have seen their IT and cybersecurity workloads balloon during the coronavirus pandemic and with more federal employees seeking remote access to networks while teleworking.

But aside from a few agencies focused on the brunt of pandemic response, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has most agencies remaining on-target with keeping inventory of where their data is stored and how it’s protected under the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program.

Kevin Cox, CISA’s CDM program manager, said the agency will establish the information exchange between agency dashboards and the new federal CDM dashboard in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, and will complete the migration by the end of the fourth quarter.

