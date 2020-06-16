Congress Wants to Know Who Is Using Spyware Against the U.S.

On 1 May 2018, the richest man in the world was having a seemingly friendly WhatsApp conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when an unsolicited file was sent from the crown prince’s phone.

Within hours, a trove of data was exfiltrated from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s phone.

A UN report earlier this year claimed that this exfiltration was was triggered by a mobile surveillance product called Pegasus from NSO Group, although NSO Group refutes this, saying that its technology “cannot be used on US phone numbers.”

