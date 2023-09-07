81.5 F
CISA Releases Capacity Enhancement Guide to Strengthen Agency Resilience to DDoS Attack

CISA encourages FCEB agencies to review the guidance and apply the recommendations.

CISA has released actionable guidance for Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies to help them evaluate and mitigate the risk of volumetric distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks against their websites and related web services. The Capacity Enhancement Guide: Volumetric DDoS Against Web Services Technical Guidance:

  • Helps agencies prioritize DDoS mitigations based on mission and reputational impact.
  • Describes DDoS mitigation services so agencies can make risk-informed tradeoff decisions on how to use available resources most effectively.

CISA encourages FCEB agencies to review the guidance and apply the recommendations. Visit Capacity Enhancement Guides for Federal Agencies for more ways to reduce cybersecurity risk.

