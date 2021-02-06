Judges Rule Secret EncroChat Messages Can Be Used in Court

An attempt to stop prosecutors using messages from hundreds of phones that were part of the EncroChat secret communications network in court has been rejected by the Appeal Court in the U.K.

Judges ruled the messages, obtained by French police by hacking the phones, were not gained by “interception”. Under British law, evidence from interception cannot be used in court. But the National Crime Agency believes EncroChat was mainly used by criminals, often to trade drugs and guns.

The judgement will have major implications for cases against suspected organized criminals around the country.

