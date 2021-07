Kaseya has released VSA version 9.5.7a for their VSA On-Premises software. This version addresses vulnerabilities that enabled the ransomware attacks on Kaseya’s customers.

CISA strongly urges Kaseya customers closely follow the instructions detailed in the Kaseya security notice and contact Kaseya should they require implementation assistance. Note: the Kaseya security notice includes Startup Runbooks and Hardening and Best Practice Guides for both VSA On-Premises and VSA SaaS.

