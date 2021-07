SolarWinds has released an advisory addressing a vulnerability—CVE-2021-35211—affecting Serv-U Managed File Transfer and Serv-U Secure FTP. Exploitation of this vulnerability may allow a remote attacker to take control of an affected system. Note: this vulnerability does not affect any other SolarWinds or N-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP) products.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review the SolarWinds advisory and install the necessary updates.

Read more at CISA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)