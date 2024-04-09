Minnesota’s National Guard is capitalizing on one of its longest-standing partnerships in an entirely new way this weekend.

As the guard goes through bi-annual cyber defense training, it’s welcoming in members of the Norwegian Armed Forces – expanding on a relationship that’s lasted for more than a half-century.

“These exercises are incredibly important for us to keep our skills technically sharp, but the other part is being the first time the Norwegians have come to train with us, is the communication and the intractability,” said Lt. Kai Pederson of the Minnesota National Guard. “If we’re going to respond to something with our allies, especially our NATO allies, we need to know how each other operate.”

