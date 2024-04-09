77.1 F
Cybersecurity

Minnesota National Guard Goes Global With Cyber Attack Defense Training

By Homeland Security Today
The 177th Cyber Protection Team conducts a validation exercise with ARCYBER assessors in July 2020 at Fort Meade, Maryland. After successfully completing the exercise, the unit was submitted for Fully Operational Capability (FOC) as a Cyber Protection Team. (Photo by Mr. Steven Stover)

Minnesota’s National Guard is capitalizing on one of its longest-standing partnerships in an entirely new way this weekend.

As the guard goes through bi-annual cyber defense training, it’s welcoming in members of the Norwegian Armed Forces – expanding on a relationship that’s lasted for more than a half-century.

“These exercises are incredibly important for us to keep our skills technically sharp, but the other part is being the first time the Norwegians have come to train with us, is the communication and the intractability,” said Lt. Kai Pederson of the Minnesota National Guard. “If we’re going to respond to something with our allies, especially our NATO allies, we need to know how each other operate.”

Read the rest of the story at CBS News, here.

