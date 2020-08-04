NTIA to Host Proof-of-Concept Summit in Software Transparency Effort

Over the last two years, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has been working to popularize and standardize a way for software consumers to make more informed decisions—with security in mind—and is planning an event for stakeholders to compare notes on how to get to the goal.

“The working group reviewed plans for an upcoming proof-of-concept summit, where we can bring together folks from different sectors, energy, finance, telecommunications, national security to sort of say here’s how we’ve done it, here are some of the other ways that you could think about doing it, and create a space for folks to really think about it,” said Allan Friedman, NTIA’s director of cybersecurity initiatives. “That’s something that NTIA is going to be working with our stakeholders to plan over the next few months.”

