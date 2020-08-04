Source: pixabay.com

NTIA to Host Proof-of-Concept Summit in Software Transparency Effort

Over the last two years, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has been working to popularize and standardize a way for software consumers to make more informed decisions—with security in mind—and is planning an event for stakeholders to compare notes on how to get to the goal.

“The working group reviewed plans for an upcoming proof-of-concept summit, where we can bring together folks from different sectors, energy, finance, telecommunications, national security to sort of say here’s how we’ve done it, here are some of the other ways that you could think about doing it, and create a space for folks to really think about it,” said Allan Friedman, NTIA’s director of cybersecurity initiatives. “That’s something that NTIA is going to be working with our stakeholders to plan over the next few months.”

Read more at NextGov

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top
X
X