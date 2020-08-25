Touro College Launches Healthcare Focused Cybersecurity Post-Bachelor’s Program

Touro College will offer a post-bachelor’s certificate in cybersecurity beginning this fall. The program will be presented online and is accessible to students across the U.S. These programs are part of the newly-launched graduate division, Touro College Illinois.

“Touro College and University System has a substantial footprint in the medical and healthcare education space  and the cybersecurity program will offer a concentration in healthcare. As technology takes over more and more of daily life, the world of cybersecurity for healthcare is rapidly-expanding,” said Patricia Salkin, Touro College Provost.

Patient records that were once collected by hand are now entered digitally, instantly added to a network, and synced with insurance information, medical history, and other crucial data. Keeping all that data secure is crucial – not only for HIPAA compliance, but also for patient confidence and improved doctor efficiency. With opportunities that range from safely integrating high-tech medical devices and equipment – to tracking network attacks and stopping hackers, careers in cybersecurity for the medical industry vary widely.

