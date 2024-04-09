77.1 F
Cybersecurity

U.S. Department of the Treasury Sign Memorandum of Cooperation in Cybersecurity

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and the U.S. Department of the Treasury have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

The relevant statement was made by the NBU’s press service on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The document provides an opportunity to continue cooperation, which resulted from the previous agreements reached by the two agencies regarding support for Ukraine in cybersecurity matters and providing a comprehensive assistance to further develop Ukraine’s cybersecurity capabilities, namely in the banking and financial sectors.

Read the rest of the story at Ukrinform, here.

