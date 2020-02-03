UK’s Cybersecurity Sector Now Worth £8.3 Billion, But Is A Skills Gap Looming?

The UK’s cybersecurity sector is now estimated to be worth more than £8.3 billion, a significant rise of 46 percent from £5.7 billion in 2017, but a skills gap could be a major disrupter in the coming years.

The valuation of the industry comes from a report published by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) which shows that the number of active cybersecurity firms operating in the UK has increased by 44 percent since 2017, rising from 846 to more than 1,200 firms by the end of 2019.

