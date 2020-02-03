UK’s Cybersecurity Sector Now Worth £8.3 Billion, But Is A Skills Gap Looming?

The UK’s cybersecurity sector is now estimated to be worth more than £8.3 billion, a significant rise of 46 percent from £5.7 billion in 2017, but a skills gap could be a major disrupter in the coming years.

The valuation of the industry comes from a report published by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) which shows that the number of active cybersecurity firms operating in the UK has increased by 44 percent since 2017, rising from 846 to more than 1,200 firms by the end of 2019.

Read more at Computer Business Review

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top