Coast Guard, Partners Continue Mass Rescue Operations from Maui Fires

The Coast Guard, federal, state, and local partners are responding to the Lahaina wildfires in Maui, HI.

The incident response includes the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety, Maui Police Department, Department of Land and Natural Resources, National Guard, and the Department of Defense, who continue to support and closely monitor the rescue and evacuation efforts.

“On behalf of the U.S. Coast Guard, I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the communities who have been tragically affected by the fires in Maui,” said Capt. Aja L. Kirksey, Sector Commander of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu. “Our collaboration with partner agencies and neighboring jurisdictions remains steadfast, as we unite our resources, knowledge, and equipment to ensure responder and public safety and amplify the impact of our response efforts.”

• At 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received reports regarding multiple persons in the water needing rescue after taking shelter from fire and smoke in Lahaina, Maui.

• Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Notice for a mass rescue.

• Watchstanders diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak, launched an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew and a 45-foot Response Boat Medium crew from Station Maui. Two U.S. Navy MH-60 aircrews from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 were also deployed.

• Tuesday evening, the 45-foot Response Boat Medium crew arrived on scene and rescued 14 survivors from the Lahaina Harbor Breakwall with all survivors reported to be in stable condition.

• Current response efforts include multi-agency personnel remaining on scene with air coverage from Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrews and Navy MH-60 aircrews from the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37.

• A 45-foot Response Boat Medium crew from Station Maui remains on scene along with the Coast Guard Cutters Kimball and Joseph Gerczak.

We urge residents to heed the safety warnings from officials and to adhere to evacuation orders and safety guidelines issued by local authorities. Officials have issued a safety zone and temporary flight restrictions in the vicinity of the Lahaina Harbor and surrounding areas.

Contact the Maui Emergency Operations Center for emergency operations information at (808) 205-9328.

Updates will be provided via the Fourteenth Coast Guard District’s social media page: @USCGHawaiiPAC

