FEMA Announces $2 billion in Funding to Boost Climate Resilience Nationwide

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced a substantial funding initiative aimed at bolstering climate resilience across the United States. With $1.8 billion at its disposal, this effort will mitigate the impacts of climate change and increasingly severe weather events.
Two Key Programs
- Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC)
- $1 billion allocated to safeguard people and infrastructure from natural hazards and climate change.
- Reserve funds for U.S. states, tribes and territories to promote nationwide resilience.
- Large project grants are available through the FY23 national competition.
- NEW for FY23: Extra funds are allocated for building code initiatives which emphasize increased structural resilience against seismic activity and climate-driven extreme weather.
- Flood Mitigation Assistance Program (FMA)
- $800 million available to mitigate flood risks in homes and communities.
- Funds are provided to support enhancing resilience against floods, hurricanes, droughts, wildfires and extreme heat, particularly for buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program.
Read about the opportunities here.