Green Resilience Hubs Offer Disaster Relief and Affordability, Yale Report Finds

At the School of the Environment, graduate researchers have been exploring how disaster relief efforts can go green.

In a report released on Oct. 12, a team of former School of the Environment students shared research reimagining the future of disaster recovery through clean energy. The study, conducted in partnership with the Connecticut Green Bank — an organization that helps finance green energy projects — assessed the financial feasibility of integrating sustainable technology into environmental emergency relief centers. Though developing clean energy infrastructure remains expensive, the report concluded that federal funding and local incentives can make the renewable energy transition less daunting than expected.

“This research has helped jumpstart a discussion — not only of how to customize these technologies to fit a local resilience need but also some of the creative financing tools we may seek to deploy across the state,” Sara Harari, Connecticut Green Bank’s director of innovation, wrote in an email to the News.

