Electric Grid Resiliency Also Must Be Pandemic-Proof, Utility CFOs Say

A resilient electric grid, which is designed and built to handle hurricanes, snow storms, cybersecurity threats, and other disruptions that could result in outages, now also has to be strong enough to weather the impacts of a pandemic, according to chief financial officers in the power industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic, in fact, has impacted business operations nationally with more employees working remotely, said Dan Doyle, conference chairman of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) 55th Financial Conference and senior vice president and chief financial officer at Washington state energy utility Puget Sound Energy.

“This shift in operations and increase in residential demand has further amplified the need for affordable energy, and a reliable and resilient energy grid,” Doyle said during The Rising Impact of Resiliency session held Nov. 9 on the conference’s opening day. “In addition to the changing business environment, many utilities have set ambitious GHG goals and several states have set aggressive clean energy standards and targets.

Read more at Daily Energy Insider

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)