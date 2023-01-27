Former FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg Appointed as Vice Chair of President’s Intelligence Advisory Board

The President’s Intelligence Advisory Board is an independent element within the Executive Office of the President. The President’s Intelligence Advisory Board exists exclusively to assist the President by providing the President with an independent source of advice on the effectiveness with which the Intelligence Community is meeting the nation’s intelligence needs and the vigor and insight with which the community plans for the future. The President is able to appoint up to 16 members of the Board.



Margaret A. Hamburg, Vice Chair, President’s Intelligence Advisory Board

Dr. Margaret Hamburg is an internationally recognized leader in public health, medicine, and science, perhaps best known for her expertise on biological threats and biomedical research and innovation. She currently serves as Co-President of the InterAcademy Partnership, an international consortium of national academies of science and medicine working to advance the role of science in evidence-based policy decisions and the search for solutions to the world’s most challenging problems. Previously, Hamburg has served in numerous leadership roles including: Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, New York City Health Commissioner, and Assistant Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. She also served as the Foreign Secretary of the National Academy of Medicine, Vice President and Senior Scientist at the Nuclear Threat Initiative, and President/Chair of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.



Hamburg sits on a range of boards and advisory committees, including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, The Nuclear Threat Initiative, The Council on Foreign Relations, The Commonwealth Fund, The Urban Institute, The Nature Conservancy, The Lasker Foundation, Ending Pandemics, and Resolve to Save Lives. She recently chaired the Commonwealth Commission on a National Public Health System, as well as the WHO Expert Group on Human Genome Editing and Global Governance. She currently serves on the U.S. Department of State’s Foreign Affairs Policy Board. Hamburg is widely published and has received numerous awards and honorary degrees. Hamburg is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Medical School and is board-certified in Internal Medicine.



Kim Cobb, Member, President’s Intelligence Advisory Board

Kim Cobb is the Director of the Institute at Brown for Environment and Society, Professor in Environment and Society, and Professor in Earth, Environmental, and Planetary Sciences at Brown University. As a climate scientist, she uses observations of past and present climate to advance our understanding of future climate change impacts, with a focus on climate extremes and coastal flooding. She received her B.A. from Yale University in 1996 and her Ph.D. in Oceanography from the Scripps Institute of Oceanography in 2002. Prior to joining Brown in 2022, she served as Director of the Global Change Program at Georgia Tech, Professor in the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, and ADVANCE Professor for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. In her research, Cobb has sailed on oceanographic cruises to the remote central Pacific and led caving expeditions in the Borneo rainforests.



She received a National Science Foundation CAREER Award, a Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, and the Hans Oeschger Medal from the European Geosciences Union in 2019. She was elected as an American Academy of Arts and Sciences Fellow in 2021 and was a Lead Author for the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report, released in 2021. As a mother to four, Cobb is a strong advocate for women in science, and champions diversity and inclusion in all that she does. She is also devoted to the communication of climate change to the public through media appearances, public speaking, and social media channels, and enjoys frequent exchanges with policymakers about climate impacts and solutions.



Kneeland Conner Youngblood, Member, President’s Intelligence Advisory Board

Kneeland Conner Youngblood is Founding Partner, Chairman, and CEO of Pharos Capital Group, a healthcare-focused private equity firm. Youngblood currently serves as Lead Director of Light & Wonder, Inc., a New York Stock Exchange company. He is also on the Board of the California Institute of Technology and the Milken Institute. He has and currently serves on numerous public, private, and not for profit boards including American Beacon Advisors, Inc. (a subsidiary of American Airlines), where he previously chaired the Board, Starwood Hotels and Lodging, Gap Inc., and Burger King Corporation. He previously served as a gubernatorial and a presidential appointee with Senate confirmation. Youngblood is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and graduated from Princeton University with an A.B in Politics/Science in Human Affairs and earned his M.D. from the University of Texas, Southwestern Medical School.