Subject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Distractions Leave Officers Vulnerable

Researchers reviewed information from 40 ambushes and unprovoked attacks and interviewed 33 officers and 30 offenders directly involved in those incidents.

By Homeland Security Today
New York Police Department officers patrol Penn Station in New York during a multi-agency counterterrorism surge operation on Jan. 14, 2019. (New York Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

Whether from cell phones or other causes, distractions are part of life. For an officer, issuing a citation, using the in-car laptop, or taping off a crime scene affects awareness. While distractions can be problematic for anyone, they can prove deadly for law enforcement.

Data collected by the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted program shows that there have been more ambushes and unprovoked attacks on law enforcement officers over the last several years. While the overall number of officers who were feloniously killed declined, the percentage of those who died as a result of surprise attacks increased. Over the last five years, these ambushes and unprovoked attacks have accounted for more than 25% of felonious deaths. While these incidents are difficult to predict and prevent because of their spontaneous nature, steps can be taken to keep officers safe.

In response to the increase in surprise assaults on officers, the FBI’s Officer Safety Awareness Training (OSAT) program conducted a study in 2018. Researchers reviewed information from 40 ambushes and unprovoked attacks and interviewed 33 officers and 30 offenders directly involved in those incidents. The study revealed several areas of concern for law enforcement, one being the role of distractions.

Read more at FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

