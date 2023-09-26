FBI Announces Results from Nationwide Takedown of Violent Crime

Today, the FBI announces the results of a nationwide effort to combat violent crime during the summer of 2023. Law enforcement efforts were conducted between May 29 to September 4, 2023, and involved numerous FBI field office and state and local partners. The FBI, alongside its state and local law enforcement partners, executed over 4,000 arrests, over 2,500 drug seizures, over 1,600 weapons seized, and the dismantlement of over 50 violent organizations.

The FBI’s overall efforts to address violent crime include statistical accomplishments from the following programs: Violent Crime and Gangs, Violent Crime, Transnational Organized Crime, Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, and Violent Crimes against Children. Specifically, the data released reflects collective actions against violent criminals, transnational criminal organizations, gang members and child predators.

“There’s no greater responsibility in law enforcement than making sure the neighborhoods and communities we serve are safe,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “This summer, the FBI worked shoulder to shoulder with our state and local partners to combat violent crime across the nation. But our work is far from done. We will continue to work tirelessly to protect Americans from the scourge of violent crime.”

In efforts to comeback violent crime, the FBI operates over 300 specialized task forces nationwide that are composed of over 3,000 state and local law enforcement officers. The dedicated task forces, including Safe Streets Gang Task Forces and Transnational Organized Crime Task Forces, enhance information sharing and coordination among law enforcement agencies to ensure a unified and effective response to violent crime.

In tandem with partners, the FBI’s actions led to over 700 child identifications and over 590 child locations. The FBI recognizes the hard work of Field Offices, task forces, and partners, who play a crucial role in combatting violent crime. It is the FBI’s shared commitment to address this issue head-on and create a safer environment for all.

Learn more about the FBI’s violent crime program: https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/violent-crime/news

While there is no credible threat at this time, the FBI would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to tips.fbi.gov or their local law enforcement agency.

