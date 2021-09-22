75.1 F
Officer Wellness Spotlight: The Benefits of Mindfulness

How long do you spend on “autopilot” — going through the motions but not really putting much thought into what you are doing?

By Homeland Security Today

Mindfulness receives a lot of attention these days, but it is not a new concept. In fact, people have practiced mindful meditation for thousands of years. Although its origins can be traced back to many spiritual traditions, it is not necessarily a spiritual practice.

So, what exactly is mindfulness, and why do many swear by its effectiveness? Simply stated, it means being aware of what you are thinking and then deciding where to focus your attention.

You might be wondering why it is such a big deal because it does not sound very exciting or original. But, consider this: How much of your workday would you characterize as mindful? In other words, how long do you spend on “autopilot” — going through the motions but not really putting much thought into what you are doing?

Read more at the FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

