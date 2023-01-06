Sign Up for the Law Enforcement Officers Firearms Survival Summit

Join the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund January 31 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for a pivotal event on the topic of prevention of firearms injury and line-of-duty deaths. The full-day event will feature law enforcement and firearms experts and leadership, as well as statistical data from NLEOMF’s proprietary Mid-Year and End-of-Year Law Enforcement Officers Fatalities Reports to deliver actionable content and tools. The nation’s most respected law enforcement tactics practitioners, combined with the most current and innovative training and technology, will provide lifesaving firearm and ambush survival solutions.

ATF Director Steven Dettelbach will serve as keynote speaker, and special remarks will be made by Brian Gould, Chief of Police, Bristol, CT, whose department recently lost officers in an ambush attack.

The Firearms Survival Summit will answer critical and timely questions, including:

What is killing our officers nationally?

What can we learn from the data?

What changes in policy can be implemented to improve safety and survivability?

How must training evolve to meet the increase in ambush style firearm attacks?

What improved technology and equipment are available?

Where do we go from here?

Featured Speakers

Keynote Address:

ATF Director Steven Dettelbach

Special Guest:

Brian Gould, Chief of Police, Bristol, CT

This summit can be attended in-person at the National Law Enforcement Museum, and will be live streamed for virtual attendance.

