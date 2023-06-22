62.6 F
Citing ‘Loss of Confidence,’ Coast Guard Relieves Commander of Sector North Carolina

Baer has been temporarily reassigned to the Fifth Coast Guard District headquarters in Portsmouth.

By Homeland Security Today

The Coast Guard temporarily relieved Capt. Matthew Baer from command of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath, Fifth Coast Guard District commander, temporarily relieved Baer due to a loss of confidence in his ability to effectively command the sector, pending an administrative investigation and final determination.

Cmdr. Courtney Sergent temporarily assumed the position of sector commander to maintain unit operations.

Baer has been temporarily reassigned to the Fifth Coast Guard District headquarters in Portsmouth.

