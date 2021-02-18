Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk Crew Returns to Key West After Interdicting $69 Million in Drugs

Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk’s (WMEC 913) crew returned home to Key West Friday after a 59-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea.

The crew interdicted four drug vessels, detained five suspected drug smugglers and seized approximately 4,000 pounds of cocaine with a street value of approximately $69 million.

“These interdictions reflect teamwork and the unwavering resolve between the Coast Guard, federal law enforcement, Department of Defense, and our international partners to protect the region against the scourge of transnational criminal organizations,” said Cmdr. James L. Jarnac, Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk commanding officer. “The crew of Mohawk demonstrated remarkable enthusiasm and commitment during the execution of our missions over the last eight weeks, and it remains my pleasure to serve with and for them.”

During the patrol, Mohawk’s crew worked with multiple interagency and international maritime patrol aircraft and surface assets to counter transnational criminal organizations and hinder the illicit flow of drugs, people, and other dangerous cargo into the United States. This includes joint-operations with the Dominican Republic navy, and Panamanian law enforcement officers, which further strengthened foreign partnerships and to detect, deter, and interdict vessels engaged in illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing within the Exclusive Economic Zone of Panama.

Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter with a crew complement of 80.

Read more at USCG

