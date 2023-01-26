Coast Guard Releases First Update to Facility Inspector Job Aid

The Coast Guard announces the release of Facility Inspector Cyber Job Aid revision 2, in order to provide the service’s marine safety personnel, as well as regulated maritime facilities, with additional, updated guidance as they address documented cyber vulnerabilities at Maritime Transportation System Act (MTSA) Regulated Facilities. This publication provides the Coast Guard workforce with a renewed perspective and tools needed to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

This Facility Inspector Cyber Job Aid revision 2 builds off the original Facility Inspector Cyber Job Aid by incorporating feedback, questions and lessons learned from Coast Guard inspectors and maritime facility stakeholders during the implementation period of cybersecurity into Facility Security Assessments (FSA) and Facility Security Plans (FSP). While the implementation period for incorporating cyber into FSAs and FSPs has since concluded upon the release of this job aid, the document represents our commitment to continually reviewing and evolving our guidance.

The Facility Inspector Cyber Job Aid is intended for use as a guide by Coast Guard Facility Inspectors for gaining familiarization with cyber activities at MTSA regulated facilities. Facility security personnel may likewise reference this guide for additional familiarization. It is important to keep in mind that the Facility Inspector Cyber Job Aid is not a substitute for applicable legal requirements and alone is not a single-source guide to compliance.

This Job Aid is not intended to be regulatory and is only meant to assist facility inspectors in applying cyber guidance and regulations when conducting facility inspections, and when reviewing cyber components of a Facility Security Assessment (FSA) and Facility Security Plan (FSP). Additionally, this Job Aid can assist in facilitating discussions between Coast Guard and facility personnel as they address cyber risks and vulnerabilities.

The Facility Inspector Cyber Job Aid can be found on the Coast Guard’s Office of Port and Facility Compliance Job Aids page. The original Facility Inspector Cyber Job Aid will remain posted and available for use as well.

Additional resources associated to cybersecurity within the MTS can also be found on the CG Office of Port and Facility Compliance, Cybersecurity page, as well as on the CG CYBER Maritime Cyber Readiness Branch page. For more local guidance, it is recommended stakeholders engage via their local Captain of the Port (COTP) with their closest CG Area, District or Sector Marine Transportation System Specialist – Cyber (MTSS-C).

To submit feedback on the Facility Inspector Cyber Job Aid revision 2, or questions associated to cybersecurity pertaining to MTSA regulated facilities, contact LCDR Kelley Edwards, (202) 795-6908, email Kelley.C.Edwards@uscg.mil.

