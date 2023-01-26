National Maritime Center Now Accepting Electronically Signed Documents

In keeping with our goal to continuously improve our services to mariners, the National Maritime Center (NMC) will now accept electronic signatures (e-sign) on all CG-719 series forms and all supporting documentation therein for merchant mariner credentials (MMCs), medical certificates, and course approvals. Mariner applicants may e-sign applications and supporting documentation using software-generated electronic signatures (e.g., Microsoft Word, Adobe Acrobat, etc.) on the CG-719 series of forms and other supporting documentation to include, but not limited to, sea service, assessments, mariner training documentation, and qualified assessor and designated examiner requests. However, any submission missing signatures will be returned to the mariner or course provider.

Requirements to e-submit your MMC application to a regional examination center, or to MEDAIP@uscg.mil for medical certificate applications, have not changed.

E-mailing your application and e-signing your documents is the preferred method for submission. Please note: While the Coast Guard can accommodate e-mails with attachments up to 35MB in size, verify any size restrictions your e-mail provider may have prior to sending. Missing information will cause applications to be delayed or rejected.