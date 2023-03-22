47.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

U.S. Government Hosts Inaugural Northern Caribbean Security Summit

The summit discussion topics included the evolving threat of transnational organized crime, human smuggling networks, trafficking in illegal narcotics and weapons that fuel regional violence.

By Homeland Security Today
Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operation agents discuss aircraft capabilities with members of the Northern Caribbean Security Summit during a reception at Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-Locka, Florida, March 8, 2023. The NOCSS is an expanded iteration of the Operation Bahamas, Turks and Caicos (OPBAT) strategic leadership conference previously held triennially. (U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)

The Seventh Coast Guard District and the U.S. Department of State welcomed foreign and federal partners to Miami for the inaugural Northern Caribbean Security Summit (NOCSS), Wednesday through Friday last week. Leaders, military, and law enforcement representatives from The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands, the United Kingdom and United States discussed shared regional security interests and renewed commitments to address them together.

The NOCSS enhanced preexisting partnerships to counter transnational criminal organizations who traffic migrants, drugs, weapons and money, threatening regional and homeland security. NOCSS participants agreed upon the need for greater strategic coordination, training to achieve improved interoperability, and the sharing of intelligence information.

Participants in the summit included:

  • Ms. Usha E. Pitts, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy Nassau
  • Hon. Wayne Munroe, Minister of National Security, The Bahamas
  • Hon. Keith Bell, Minister of Labour and Immigration
  • His Excellency Nigel Dakin, Governor, Turks and Caicos Islands
  • Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, commander, Coast Guard District Seven and director, Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast
  • John Priddy, executive director, Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Southeast Region and deputy director, Joint Task Force – East
  • Renita D. Foster, special agent in charge, Drug Enforcement Administration Caribbean Division

“There is no better time to address the challenges of tomorrow than today, and the opportunity to bring so many key leaders together demonstrates our shared commitment to these partnerships,” said Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District and director of HSTF-SE. “Together, we will deny transnational criminal organizations access to the northern Caribbean islands while enhancing the safety, security and prosperity of the entire region.”

Additional leaders in attendance represented the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Royal Bahamas Police Force, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Council on Transnational Organized Crime, Department of Justice, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The summit discussion topics included the evolving threat of transnational organized crime, human smuggling networks, trafficking in illegal narcotics and weapons that fuel regional violence and instability, countering China’s regional influence, and opportunities for greater strategic partner engagement in ongoing operations.

The NOCSS also discussed the future of Operation Bahamas, Turks and Caicos (OPBAT). OPBAT is a combined partnership between the Coast Guard, the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, and law enforcement entities of The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands to combat drug smuggling. OPBAT assets also regularly assist with prosecuting human smuggling and search and rescue cases throughout its area of responsibility. OPBAT remains the foundation of regional cooperation in the northern Caribbean; however, partners acknowledged the need for a broader security dialogue based upon a modified OPBAT agreement or signing additional agreements.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleMarine Safety Alert: Inflatable Boat Safety – Do Not Over Pressurize
Next articleCoast Guard Cutter Steadfast Returns Home Following Counternarcotics Patrol
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals