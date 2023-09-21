US Coast Guard Cutter Thetis Nabs $70 Million in Illegal Narcotics During 55-Day Patrol

The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC 910) returned home to Key West, Friday, following a 55-day patrol in the Western Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Patrolling in support of Joint Interagency Task Force South, Thetis worked alongside other Coast Guard cutters and U.S. partners to conduct counterdrug operations and fight transnational criminal organizations with the assistance of an embarked aviation detachment from the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron.

While underway, Thetis seized approximately $70 million worth of illegal narcotics over the course of two counterdrug operations. During one case, Thetis crew members apprehended three suspected drug traffickers. In another case, collaboration with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection maritime patrol aircraft led to the recovery of approximately 5,325 pounds of illegal narcotics by the Thetis’ pursuit team.

“These cases highlight the need for Coast Guard presence in these regions to combat the illegal trafficking of drugs and emphasizes the operational capabilities of our platform and crew,” said Cmdr. Gavin Garcia, the commanding officer of Thetis. “I am extremely proud of our crew’s dedication and operational achievements during this patrol.”

Thetis is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counterdrug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcement of federal fishery laws as well as search and rescue.

Medium endurance cutters fall under the command of the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area in Portsmouth, Virginia. Coast Guard Atlantic Area oversees all Coast Guard operations east of the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian Gulf. In addition to surge operations, Atlantic Area also allocates ships to deploy to the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific to combat transnational organized crime and illicit maritime activity.

