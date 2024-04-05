45.2 F
Maritime Security

US Could Remove Houthis From Terror List in Exchange for Red Sea Quiet

The comment is in line with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statements in November that the US would re-evaluate the designation if the Houthis ceased attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The crew aboard the USS Gravely launches Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles in response to increased Iranian-backed Houthi malign behavior in the Red Sea, Jan. 12, 2024.

The United States is open to removing the Ansar Allah movement, more commonly known as the Houthis, from its list of designated terrorist organizations if the Iranian-backed jihadist group ceases its attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis are currently holding captive the 25 crew members of the Japanese cargo ship the Galaxy Leader, which the group hijacked in November.

Tim Lenderking, the United States special envoy for Yemen, said to reporters on Wednesday that releasing the sailors would “show good faith” and an “intent to de-escalate” on the part of the Houthis, according to Bloomberg News.

Read the rest of the story at The Jerusalem Post, here.

