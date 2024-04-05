The United States is open to removing the Ansar Allah movement, more commonly known as the Houthis, from its list of designated terrorist organizations if the Iranian-backed jihadist group ceases its attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis are currently holding captive the 25 crew members of the Japanese cargo ship the Galaxy Leader, which the group hijacked in November.

Tim Lenderking, the United States special envoy for Yemen, said to reporters on Wednesday that releasing the sailors would “show good faith” and an “intent to de-escalate” on the part of the Houthis, according to Bloomberg News.

