Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

USCG Issues Interim Rule on DUKW Amphibious Passenger Vessels

This interim rule requires additional safety measures for DUKW amphibious passenger vessels operating on navigable waters subject to Coast Guard jurisdiction.

By Homeland Security Today
The Coast Guard oversees the removal of Stretch Duck 7 from Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., on July 23, 2018. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lora Ratliff)

The Coast Guard has issued an interim rule as the first step to implement the statutorily mandated requirements for DUKW amphibious passenger vessels. This statutory mandate was enacted after the sinking of the Stretch Duck 7 on July 19, 2018, which resulted in the loss of 17 lives on Table Rock Lake, Missouri.  This interim rule requires additional safety measures for DUKW amphibious passenger vessels operating on navigable waters subject to Coast Guard jurisdiction.

This interim rule is effective immediately and operators will have 120 days from the date of publication to comply with the requirements.  Interested persons are invited to submit comments and related material on or before December 11, 2023. You may submit comments identified by docket number USCG–2023–0243 using the Federal Decision Making Portal at https://www.regulations.gov.

Read more at USCG

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

