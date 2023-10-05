58.2 F
Oklahoma First Responders Engage in Wellness Program for Mental Health, Setting a New National Trend

This was something passed through the legislature just last year. It's part of the Department of Public Safety.

A standard-looking CrossFit exercise is what it looks like first responders are taking part in, but what it really is, is an exercise in mental health, something that first responders across this state are now able to partake in.

It’s a wellness program. This isn’t just an exercise. As we know, exercise releases chemicals throughout your brain, and throughout your body, to help improve your mood, and help improve your view of the world.

