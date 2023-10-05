Department of State Reduces Processing Times, Breaks Records for Passport Issuances

Between October 2022 and September 2023 (the federal fiscal year), the State Department issued more than 24 million passport books and cards, the most ever in U.S. history.

In addition to issuing more passports than ever before, the Department also announced that it will provide Americans with these services two weeks faster than prior processing times. Beginning October 2, 2023, passport processing times will be 8-11 weeks for routine service and 5-7 weeks for expedited service. These new processing times only apply to applications received on or after October 2. Processing times begin the day the State Department receives an application and do not include mailing time.

Dedicated staff have worked countless hours to reduce passport processing times. The State Department is continuously reassessing its operations to maximize efficiencies and is introducing innovations to its customer service and processing models. The Department is investing in supporting and modernizing technology, increasing staffing levels by ten percent, and has hundreds of additional staff in the hiring pipeline. Lowering processing times is a key focus and this reduction is an important first step.

The State Department encourages anyone considering future international travel to check their passport’s validity early and often. Apply well in advance of your potential travel and at least 6-9 months ahead of your passport’s expiration date. Check your passport’s expiration date today and visit travel.state.gov to plan your 2024 travel with the latest passport guidance and travel information.

